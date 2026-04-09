For critical magnets, the State must carry its part of the risk

India’s push for building a domestic rare-earth permanent magnet (REPM) base will need more than just industry effort. Recent experience with the production-linked incentives (PLI) in battery manufacturing proves that the State cannot just design an incentive, hold a tender and then step away.

The battery PLI was clearly ambitious. It envisaged rapid commissioning in two years and sales-linked incentives over a five-year window. Domestic value-addition was targeted at 60 percent within these five years. The challenges were limited technology availability, a skilled-manpower gap, dependence on imported equipment and non-availability of upstream components such as cathode/anode materials and electrolyte.

The scheme tried to pull a gigafactory into existence, but the ecosystem that makes a gigafactory bankable and buildable was still to be set up.

By October 2025, only 2.8 percent of targeted capacity had been commissioned, commercial sales had not meaningfully begun and investment lagged far behind targets. The structural issue still existed: India is overwhelmingly import-dependent for the minerals that anchor the clean-tech stack. A recent assessment by Niti Aayog shows near 100 percent import dependence for lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare-earth elements—exactly the inputs that sit in batteries, electric vehicle motors and wind turbine generators.