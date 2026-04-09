Seize historic occasion to empower nari shakti

In the coming days, India will be immersed in a festive season. The people of Assam will mark Rongali Bihu, while Odisha will celebrate Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. In West Bengal, Poila Boishakh will usher in the Bengali New Year, and in Kerala, Vishu will be observed with immense enthusiasm.

In Tamil Nadu, Puthandu will be celebrated, while in Punjab and other parts of northern India, it will be Baisakhi, which will usher in a spirit of hope as well as positivity. I convey my best wishes to all those across India and the world who are marking these festivals. May these auspicious occasions bring happiness and prosperity to everyone’s lives.

Furthermore, on April 11, we will commence the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Phule and on the 14th, India will pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti.

In addition to these special occasions, when the spirit of renewal fills our hearts and minds, our nation stands at the threshold of another historic occasion. It is an opportunity to deepen the foundations of our democracy and reaffirm our collective commitment to equality and inclusion.

On April 16, Parliament will be convened to discuss and pass an important Bill that advances women’s reservation. To describe this merely as a legislative exercise would be an understatement. It is a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India. It is an affirmation of a principle that has long guided our civilisational ethos—society progresses when women progress.