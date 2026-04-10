The risky fiscal waters that await new Kerala government

The 16th Finance Commission has initiated a paradigm shift in Indian fiscal federalism, pivoting toward a framework that incentivises states to deploy financial resources with greater strategic foresight. This shift is most evident in the introduction of a new parameter: contribution to GDP, assigned a weight of 10 percent. The demographic performance metric also underwent a critical recalibration.

These structural adjustments resulted in a redistribution of the divisible pool, bolstering the horizontal shares of southern states. Specifically, Kerala’s share rose from 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent, while Karnataka’s rose from 3.6 percent to 4.1 percent.

For Karnataka, which relies heavily on internal revenue to anchor its annual budget, this may represent a victory. However, for Kerala, the situation is far more nuanced. While the state’s horizontal share was raised, it lost the revenue deficit grant of over ₹37,000 crore that was available during the 15th FC period. The new state government, scheduled to take office in May 2026, must navigate a fiscal landscape increasingly constrained by central diktats and global volatility.

Inequity begins with vertical devolution between the Centre and the states. While the central government distributes tax revenue based on Finance Commission recommendations, it has increasingly turned to the imposition of cesses and surcharges, which do not have to be shared with the states.