Mahatma Phule: Guiding light of social reform

Today is a deeply special day for all of us. It is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, one of India’s greatest social reformers and a guiding light for generations. This year, the occasion carries even greater significance, as it marks the beginning of his 200th anniversary celebrations.

Mahatma Phule was a great reformer. In addition, his was a life of moral courage, restless enquiry and unshakable commitment to social good. He is remembered for the institutions he built and the movements he led. At the same time, his contribution to our civilisational journey lies in the hope he aroused, the confidence he instilled and the strength his thoughts continue to give to millions of people.

Born in the great state of Maharashtra in 1827, Mahatma Phule emerged from modest beginnings. But his initial hardships never stood in the way of his learning, his courage or his commitment to society. This is a trait that remained with him forever: whatever be the challenges, one must work hard, acquire knowledge and mitigate those challenges. From his school days, young Jyotirao was deeply curious and became a voracious reader, often reading books far beyond what children his age were expected to engage with. Years later, he said, “The more questions we generate, the more knowledge emerges from them.” Clearly, the spirit of enquiry he was blessed with since his childhood remained constant in his journey.