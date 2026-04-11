Pink elephants,red rags and pet peeves

You could say that ancient wisdom in India took care of everything. It extends to non-hman domains, too. The Yajurveda instructs, “Protect our bipeds and quadrupeds.” But the ancients living in pastoral bliss may not have come across the peculiar challenges of animals—domesticated, patronised or commercialised—in modern India.

The love for animals, it seems, cuts in more ways than one. It was heartening to read about memorial stones for dogs in Visakhapatnam’s beachfront with inscriptions such as “Missed beyond measure” and “Until I meet you in the afterlife, rest in peace in heaven”.

Animal love is sacred, but new-age urban living in apartments on bustling streets makes it complicated. My childhood memories of barking dogs and superstitions about cats come in the way of my own. This week, a happy black labrador wagged its tail outside as the lift door opened with me inside, but I politely offered a tense smile, making my sensible neighbour go towards the other lift.

As many in urban India would testify, one man’s pet can be another man’s peeve. Sharing elevator space, now being gently corrected to reduce caste and class barriers among humans, still has the animal barrier that’s not so easy to cross. Taking ownership for dog poop in shared streets and common areas is often a matter of conflict.

Sacred cows and less holy bulls are complicating the issue further. There was a time when a Western journalist landing in India would despatch one of his first stories about cows walking the capital’s roads as a matter of amusing newsworthiness. In suburban Delhi, cows are reverse-swinging to Vedic glory in everyday living. Carts roam the streets to collect wasted food and greens to feed cows.