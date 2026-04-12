Disposable vs enduring partnerships

Strange times? Nothing compared to US President Donald Trump’s threat of forever destroying Iranian civilisation. That single post, laced with expletives, has earned its place in history books as the most un-president-like social media post ever. Trump himself will be remembered for much else, even if his face does not end up adorning Mt Rushmore, which might be his most cherished wish. Even more than the Nobel Peace Prize, which he got second-hand from its last Venezuelan recipient. Indeed, that post has invited some to call him mentally unsound, invoking the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to force him to step down.

Not going to happen, though. Why? Because everyone knows that we must not make the mistake of taking the US President literally, even if we take him seriously. Not overreacting to him for playing ‘crazy’ to squeeze out a better deal should, by now, be common sense. Although it still seems pretty uncommon in the Left Liberal media all over the world. Both US allies and global media have watched from the sidelines, seemingly reacting much more to Trump’s posts than to what is actually happening in our world.

But those in the know see these moves as yet another spell of Trump’s unpredictable manoeuvres. As is the current ceasefire itself, which seems already to be tottering. The US and Israel joint operation may well be preparing for its final assault even as this column goes to press. The world has indeed become much more predictable than ever before in living memory. This makes established expertise, more often than not, not just inadequate but plain wrong.

India and Pakistan, as is obvious, cannot be compared, let alone hyphenated. As the US-Israel war on Iran enters a crucial phase, Indians should get over such consternation, not to speak of indigestion. That is why Indians need not worry too much about the leverage that Pakistan, because of its physical and religious proximity to Iran and its strategic position as the only official US ally in the subcontinent, enjoys.

In fact, as the war enters its very dangerous endgame, with strangely abusive, perhaps diversionary outbursts by Trump on his own Truth Social platform, India’s stoic silence will stand us in good stead. All the more reason why India’s current season of ‘Pakistan envy’ is misplaced.