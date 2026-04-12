Faithline | The day that gives

During his austerities, Rishabhanatha travelled without food for 400 days. The day on which he took his first ahara or food is celebrated by Jains as Akshaya Tritiya. In devotion to Rishabhanatha, Shvetambara Jains perform a 400-day fast, during which they eat frugally only on alternating days. This religious practice is known as Varshitap. The fast is broken on Akshaya Tritiya.

Sanatan associates Akshaya Tritiya with the birth of Lord Parashurama and the start of Treta Yuga. Also, Ganga, the great mother river, is believed to have descended to Earth on this day. Further, it is not only the day that Sri Krishna gifted the Akshaya Patra, or inexhaustible vessel of food, to the Pandavas when they were in exile in the forest but also the day that Sudama met Krishna in Dwaraka and was blessed by the Lord with great prosperity, redeeming him and his family from dire poverty. In fact, Krishna was so generous to his old schoolmate that he was about to eat a third handful of the poha that Sudama had brought for him. But Mahalakshmi, in the form of Rukmini, held Krishna’s wrist and stopped him from eating it, because just two handfuls had already bestowed unimaginable wealth on Sudama. So, Akshaya Tritiya has a formidable theological backup in the Indian belief system, with each incident being a life-affirming and faith-bolstering tale.

The deeper message in Sudama’s tale is that feeding others is like feeding god—we invite blessings and good luck upon ourselves. Hence, the importance of annadaanam on Akshaya Tritiya day. Not everyone can afford to feed strangers every day, so these special days are built into our calendar when we, too, can feel we are part of god’s plan by contributing our mite as members of an interdependent race. As you know, annadaanam is considered the greatest act of merit, which any one of us can perform according to our means, be it buying a bunch of bananas for the cobbler or street children or treating office workers like the liftman, guards, peons and clerks to fruit or sweets, maybe both. As always, our Indian beliefs are based on our ancestors’ observation of nature and its many moods and cycles. Akshaya Tritiya is thus revered as a day when the sun and moon are at their peak brightness, making it a powerful day for spiritual growth and prosperity in popular belief.