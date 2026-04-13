New Bangladesh government has a lot to undo first

After the 18-month tenure of an interim government following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, India and Bangladesh recently started re-engaging with the visit of the foreign minister of the newly-elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

India had reached out to Rahman, signalling that improvement in bilateral ties was possible after the downslide under the IG. The neighbourhood remains at the core of India’s foreign policy and engagement with regional governments integral to its long-term vision.

The IG interregnum led by Muhammad Yunus, whose support base was the Islamist parties and leaders of the student agitation that ousted Hasina, was marked by heightened anti-India rhetoric, breakdown in law and order, widespread atrocities on minorities, and vendetta politics in full flow. There is considerable work ahead to undo the damage done by the IG, which will go down as a forgettable chapter in Bangladesh’s recent history.

The only positive aspect of the IG was the election, though it was universally regarded as flawed since the Awami League was banned. While thousands were ensnared in legal cases, Yunus exploited his power by withdrawing money laundering cases against himself and annulling his outstanding income tax arrears.