Women's reservation | For a quote within the quota

There is something deeply revealing about the celebration surrounding the proposed implementation of women’s reservation from the next general election. It is being hailed, not without reason, as a long overdue corrective to the chronic underrepresentation of women in India’s legislatures. But beneath the applause lies a disquieting silence—a silence around who these women are likely to be, and more importantly, who they are not.

Let us be clear: a women’s reservation without a quota within quota is not an unalloyed expansion of democracy. It is, at best, a partial measure; at worst, it is a political sleight of hand that risks reinforcing the very hierarchies it claims to challenge.

The Indian State has never been oblivious to the layered nature of inequality. The constitutional commitment to reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was not born out of charity, but out of an acknowledgment of structural exclusion—centuries of social, economic, educational and political marginalisation that could not be undone by formal equality alone. That logic remains intact today. Yet, when it comes to gender, there is a curious flattening of difference, as though women constitute a homogeneous category with identical experiences and equal access to opportunity.

This is not merely an oversight but a political choice, because the concept of intersectionality, articulated by Kimberlé Crenshaw, offers a useful lens here. It tells us that systems of power, patriarchy, caste, class do not operate in isolation. They intersect, overlap and reinforce one another. A Dalit woman does not experience the world in the same way as an upper-caste woman. An Adivasi woman’s political challenges are not reducible to gender alone. To pretend otherwise is to erase lived realities in the name of legislative convenience. And yet, that is precisely what the current framework of women’s reservation threatens to do.