Artemis II | The great PR gig in the sky

According to Nasa, the primary goal of the Artemis II moonshot was “a crewed test flight in lunar space”. This says nothing that was not true of the earlier nine manned moonflights, six of which actually landed astronauts on the lunar surface. So, what makes Artemis II worth all the hype?

First, demonstrate the ability of systems and teams to sustain the crew in the flight environment and through their return to Earth. Second, demonstrate the systems and operations essential to a crewed lunar campaign; this ranges from ground systems to space hardware, and operations spanning from development to launch, flight and recovery. Third, retrieve flight hardware and data to assess performance for future missions. Fourth, show emergency system capabilities and validate procedures such as to abort and rescue. Fifth, verify subsystems and validate data.

Each one of these was the deal in the manned Apollo moonflights—all of which happened in four short years between 1968 and 1972. Nothing manned moved lunarwards thereafter for 54 years. As Nasa struggled with establishment antiscientism, space monies were redirected to missile development in the Cold War. Nasa’s funding plummeted 42 percent from 1966 to 1972, when the Apollo programme ended—and the public mood in the US turned on a dime from cosmic triumphalism after the first 1969 moonlanding to “space fatigue”.

The Apollo 17 crew was the last to be more than 640 km from Earth. Since then, astronauts have only been in low Earth orbits, as a superswarm of communications satellites grew and the International Space Station was placed in orbit. For more than half a century, human spacefaring has stuck close to mater mundi, as if fearfully lashed to her so as not to fall overboard in the stormy cosmic seas. And all this despite having the tried-and-tested technology to get to Luna, hit it running, cast around for moonrocks and moondust, stick national ensigns in the regolith, and speed our way back. And splashdown using a methodology—re-entry thermal protection, parachute sequence, landing velocity, recovery operation—that has not changed a whit in decades.