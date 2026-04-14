How Naxals were compelled to bid farewell to arms

Those who know Union Home Minister Amit Shah also know about his ideological commitment, political acumen and organisational skills. But many may not know how he integrates these traits through strong political will.

This will has been manifest in both the high-profile national roles he has played: as BJP president earlier and as Union home minister now. From the abrogation of Article 370 to seeing through the Citizenship Amendment Act, many legislative feats were scripted by him. But the most unique could be his courage of conviction in proclaiming that by March 31, 2026, the nation would be free from the threat of Naxalism. It is remarkable that he has fulfilled the promise.

According to government data, the number of districts affected by left-wing extremism—the name by which Naxalism is officially referred to—was reduced to 11 in 2025 from 126 before 2014. While the whittling down has been officially attributed to a strategy combining targeted security operations (killing and surrender of Maoist commanders), infrastructure development (building roads and mobile towers) and broadening of developmental aid in the affected areas, certain other factors have also contributed.

At least five other key aspects of the Centre’s considered strategy merit analysis—concerted efforts for de-romanticisation of Naxalism, a non-compromisingly implemented policy of zero-tolerance to violence, taking up infrastructure projects as a gateway to human development while emphasising local people as the primary stakeholders, breaking the nexus between Naxal leaders and administration officials, and demolishing networks of ‘urban Naxals’.