Time to use the cards up India's sleeve

As the American South Asia expert Stephen P Cohen observed during the Cold War in the 1980s, India would at times deny him a visa while General Zia-ul-Haq offered him a plane to the Afghan border. Pakistan’s centralised, praetorian decision-making structure allow for a nimbleness that India’s bureaucracy often cannot match. Its longstanding partnership with China only reinforces this flexibility.

Yet, this moment is unlikely to endure. No agreement emerged from the meeting and none may be imminent despite the hopes floated. Any progress would have to contend with a fragmented Iran negotiating from a position of constraint, an unpredictable American administration led by a deranged President oscillating between deal-making and denunciation, and a Pakistani state whose domestic legitimacy continues to erode. What took place at the Serena Hotel may amount to little more than an Andy Warhol-esque 15 minutes of fame. The architecture of this diplomacy may appear elegant; its foundations are less certain.

This is precisely the moment for India to think more clearly—and more ambitiously—about its own strengths, which it has consistently underutilised. India’s assets in the extended neighbourhood are not Pakistan’s; they are of an entirely different order. Where Pakistan offers tactical flexibility and geographic utility, India brings something rarer: the accumulated authority of a democracy that has, over millennia, engaged with the Persian world, Central Asia, the Gulf and the Indian Ocean region not as a colonial extractor, but as a civilisation in sustained dialogue and whose contemporary record, for the most, is true to that legacy. This is not rhetoric. It is a strategic asset—if India chooses to use it.

The question is whether Indian foreign policy has the imagination to match these strengths. India’s strategic culture has often been more comfortable with restraint than initiative, more fluent in the grammar of hedging than in the practice of shaping regional architecture. When a rival scores a diplomatic success, the instinct is to critique rather than to rethink. The Islamabad moment demands precisely that rethinking.