Women's credit access: To ensure borrowing means building

A new report, titled From Borrowers to Builders, presents numbers that, at first glance, should be cause for celebration. The study by TransUnion Cibil, Niti Aayog and MicroSave says Indian women now hold a formal credit portfolio worth ₹76 lakh crore—a 4.8-fold increase since 2017, outpacing the 2.9-fold growth recorded for borrowers overall. Credit penetration among women has risen from 19 percent in 2017 to 36 percent to 2025. Women with active business loans have grown at a 31 percent compound annual rate over the past three years, nearly double the pace of overall commercial credit.

However, once you move past the numbers, a more complicated picture emerges—one that raises a question the report points toward but does not quite answer: credit for what, exactly? And on whose terms?

Consider the composition of first loans. As women enter the formal credit sector, their borrowings are not for business investment or education. Comprising gold loans, consumer durables and personal loans, such first-time formal credit finances consumption. While not undesirable in themselves, these are the products financial systems find easiest to sell to women—low-ticket, collateral-backed and tied to household expenditure rather than enterprise ambition.

The report notes housing finance is one secured category where women show rising participation. However, much of this is as co-applicants, riding on a husband’s or father’s application to access stamp duty concessions. Is that financial inclusion or financial adjacency?