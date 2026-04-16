Fresh formulas for fair federalism

Article 81 of the Constitution states that seats should be distributed among and within states on the basis of population in such a way that the “the ratio between the number (of seats) and the population of the state is, so far as practicable, the same for all states”. That ratio was similar in 1951 and 1971. But the situation has changed dramatically in the half century since.

Hence, this piece proposes two major reforms that could achieve the three objectives of increasing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha sizes to factor in the near-tripling of India’s population between 1971 and 2025, conducting the much-delayed delimitation and instituting reservation for women. Proposal one addresses the first two objectives and proposal two the third.

Proposal One: Fair federalism

The 84thConstitutional Amendment (2002) on delimitation articulated “population stabilisation” as a motivation for extending the freeze on seats. It stated LS seats would “remain unaltered till the first census to be taken after 2026” and wished to incentivise states to reduce population growth.

The logic underlying the method of another constitutional body, the Finance Commission, is notable. One of the criteria it uses for allocating finances to states, in addition to total population (50 percent weight), is demographic performance (12.5 percent). It’s logical for the delimitation exercise to also reward or penalise states for demographic performance.