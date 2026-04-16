Women as leaders in science & tech, not just participants

The conversation on women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) has, for too long, been framed around inclusion. It is time to reframe it around power, leadership and agency. The real question is not whether women should participate in science and technology, but whether they will shape its future.

Across the world, women are stepping forward not just as scientists and innovators, but as institution builders, capital allocators and ecosystem shapers. Their influence is redefining how we think about empowerment—not as access alone, but as the ability to create, lead and transform systems.

India begins from a position of latent strength. Women account for a significant 43 percent of its STEM graduates, placing the country among the strongest globally in terms of participation. The imperative now is to convert this participation into authority and leadership.

Though women enter STEM education in significant numbers, their drop-offs at senior levels—in research leadership, deep-tech entrepreneurship and policy influence—remain stark. This is not a pipeline problem alone. It is a power asymmetry. Empowerment in STEM must, therefore, move beyond with elevation to leadership, ownership and participation in decision-making.