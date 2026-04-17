More hard yards to cross before peace

Indeed, Iran is effectively acting like the winning side already, insisting on conditions that include the lifting of sanctions, possible compensation from the US, expanded control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the preservation of the right to enrich uranium like any other Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty signatory. On the other hand, Trump is called upon to show that the war was purposive and resulted in a significantly better deal than the Iran nuclear deal that Barack Obama had negotiated. Viewed from Iran’s perspective, though, the searing experience of the collapse of the deal at the hands of Trump becomes a benchmark. Given such a complex backdrop of memory mixing with desire, there are some major considerations to be factored in. Most importantly, the deal failed to resolve the ‘Iran nuclear issue’. The file is still wide open and, if anything, it became even more complicated. Iran fulfilled its obligations right until Trump tore up the agreement in 2019. But then, to be fair, neither Obama nor the European signatories kept their part of the bargain either. Actually, they didn’t even make a serious effort.

Obama chickened out due to the near-certainty that the US Congress would reject the deal under pressure from the Israel lobby, which had opposed the Iran nuclear deal tooth and nail. And the Europeans simply followed the Pied Piper, as in the German folktale, instead of daring to act independently in self-interest. As for the International Atomic Energy Agency, it played a shameful role under Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who practically acted as an agent of the US and Israeli intelligence for reasons best known to him—although the 2015 deal had the UN Security Council’s approval.

Grossi is still keeping his job in Vienna and continues to be the ‘watchdog’ for implementation of any new US-Iran deal. What his reward is going to be will be known only after the choice of the next UN Secretary General to succeed António Guterres, whose second term is coming to an end on December 31. (The process is under way to select and appoint Guterres’s successor.) Suffice to say, there is blood on the hands of the Americans, Europeans and IAEA in the cold-blooded murder of the 2015 nuclear deal.

No wonder Tehran insists that there be no cynical replay. Simply put, Iran cannot give up its demand for a guarantee that it will not face US-Israeli aggression in the downstream of any new deal. Do not underestimate Iran’s sense of honour. The grotesqueness of the war Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu chose to wage, especially the horrific murder of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has left deep scars. Iran will never capitulate.

M K Bhadrakumar | Former diplomat

(Views are personal)