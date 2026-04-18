What Lutyens really thought of India

At times, the language is cruder still. He refers to Indians as “niggers” and “blackamoors”, complains that “some fat blacks” have occupied a ladies’ carriage, and mocks what he sees as their inability to use basic facilities. Even the sons of Indian princes are reduced to caricature, observed with a mixture of condescension and disdain.

Even in architecture, his judgements follow the same line. The Taj Mahal is “wonderful”, but “not architecture”. Indian buildings are dismissed as “tents in stone”. Indian craftsmen produce “hideous vulgarities”, lacking any real understanding of construction.

More revealing still is the theory behind the contempt. Lutyens writes that he does not believe there is “any real Indian architecture or any great tradition”, describing it as “the building style of children”. What is admirable, he suggests, comes from elsewhere—“an Italian or a Chinaman”. India, in this view, must be taught: Western tradition must intervene so that Indians can learn to “think in three dimensions”.

At one point, reflecting on Indian artisans, he goes further. The difficulty, he writes, is finding the right men: “Government ought to breed them… A job for the Eugenic Societies.” This is not casual prejudice. It’s a worldview.

And it extends into politics. Lutyens describes the nationalist movement as children rebelling against their nurse. He writes that the “average Indian seems a hopeless creature” and suggests it will be years before Indians are “fit to govern themselves with any sense of justice or fairness”. Representative government, in his view, risks disorder rather than progress.

He admits, too, to a deeper distance. “The horror of India has not gripped me at all,” he writes, adding that the real difficulty lies not in the physical country but in “the people and their minds”—a distance he resolves not by understanding, but by reduction.

He was not an observer passing through India. He was designing its imperial capital. The buildings that followed—most notably Rashtrapati Bhavan—were intended to express authority, permanence and control. They were, in effect, architecture as ideology.

Seen in that light, the familiar features of Lutyens’ Delhi take on a sharper meaning. The distance from the old city, the elevation of the imperial complex, the strict geometry of its layout—these are not simply aesthetic choices. They reflect a hierarchy the letters articulate openly.