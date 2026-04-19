Faithline | Philosophy of oneness

Tomorrow is Shankara Jayanti, and it is hard to imagine that such a one as Adi Shankara ever walked on this earth. We owe much of the foundation of Indian identity to him, and so it’s a joy to revisit his message.

Adi Shankara believed that the individual soul, or jivatma, was not separate from but part of the Supersoul, the Paramatma. The journey of human life was therefore the struggle of the jivatma to be reunited with Paramatma. Nobody could fight against malignant fate except by working off bad karma. But he also said that only Mahalakshmi has the power to rewrite a person’s destiny through her compassion.

This belief is evident in the famous story of how Shankara, as a very young bhikshu, invoked Mahalakshmi on behalf of a wretchedly poor woman. He praised Maahalakshmi in 21 beautiful verses, describing her as the goddess in whom he saw all the goddesses, calling her, among other lovely epithets, “sarasija nilaye, saroja hastey”, meaning ‘seated on a lotus, with a lotus in her hand’. This vision links with our earliest known book, the Rig Veda. Mahalakshmi is described as the same in the Sri Suktam part of the Rig Veda Samhita, a collection of mantras and shlokas.

Shankara sang, “Let her garland of glances that protect Lord Vishnu fall on me as well…Gracious goddess, giver of love, giver of joy, giver of wealth, giver of the right to rule kingdoms, be merciful as the cool breeze. Shower a rain of wealth on this parched land.”