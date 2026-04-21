Constitutional clocks that just start ticking

Now consider what the 131st Amendment Bill, had it passed, would have delivered. It locked in the 2011 census—not the post-2026 one—as the operative basis for delimitation through a specific definitional mechanism in the Delimitation Bill, 2026. On 2011 figures, Tamil Nadu would have received approximately 57 Lok Sabha seats, an increase of 18 from its current 39. Kerala would have gone from 20 to approximately 29 and Karnataka from 28 to approximately 41. Not one southern state would have lost a single seat. Their proportional share would have declined negligibly as the overall House expanded, but their absolute representation would have grown substantially. Additionally, a constitutional provision prescribing minimum and maximum seat ranges for every state could have given the southern states a guaranteed floor written into the Constitution itself, immune to future census arithmetic.

That protection is now not in place. The Bills were defeated and withdrawn. When the new census figures are published and the Article 82 freeze lifts automatically, the Delimitation Commission will work on population proportionality with no such protection. Tamil Nadu may potentially see its seat count fall for the first time since independence, as the post-2026 figures would reflect 55 years of differential demographic growth. That is the scenario the defeated Bill was designed to prevent. The opposition discarded the shield and will now face the sword.

The deeper irony lies in the Statutory Order 1922(E) issued by the ministry of law and justice on the evening of April 16—the same day the Bills were tabled—bringing the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023 into force. Women’s reservation is now a live, irrevocable constitutional right from that date. The original Article 334A, now operative, requires that women’s reservation be activated only after delimitation on the basis of the first census taken after April 16, 2026. When that census is conducted and the Article 82 freeze lifts, both processes—seat reallocation and women’s reservation—will be triggered together on post-2026 population figures, with no constitutional protection for the slow-growth states in place. The notification that was meant to be a complement to the Bills has instead become the trigger for the very outcome the Bills were designed to manage.

The 131st Amendment Bill was, to borrow a phrase, inimitable and illimitable—taking care of the imminently lapsing temporal limitation of Article 82, while admittedly carrying limitations of its own. The absence of a constitutional state-wise floor to seat numbers, inadequate prior political communication, failure to translate the Prime Minister’s parliamentary assurances into constitutional text—these were real shortcomings. But they were correctable and the opportunity to do so has been lost for now.

There is still a window. A revised constitutional amendment incorporating minimum seat guarantees for every state can and should be reintroduced before the post-2026 census figures are published. That is the only window in which southern states can secure constitutional protection before the freeze lifts and raw proportionality takes over. The window is open for now, but it will not remain so indefinitely. The question for the political leadership is whether it will use that window wisely, or spend it celebrating a pyrrhic victory whose consequences are already written in the Constitution of India.

K B S Sidhu | Retired IAS officer and a former Special Chief Secretary, Punjab

(Views are personal)