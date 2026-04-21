The OTT nation of gawkers

Every few weeks, India invents an episode of national emergency, followed almost immediately by national amnesia. We do it in the face of war, fuel shortages and economic uncertainty. We do it amid deprivation and death. This is the OTT model of politics: the spectacle value of events turns politics from an agent of change into entertainment.

Each issue arrives as an apocalypse. For a few days, television anchors go frenzied, political parties declare that the nation stands at a crossroads and social media behaves as though social order will collapse if the issue is not settled immediately. Then comes the break. We go about our chores and wait for the next instalment.

Take, for instance, the Uniform Civil Code. For months, it was presented as the great unfinished business of Indian democracy. Every election season, it returned as a promise and a panacea for all our ills. Yet there is still no nationwide UCC law. India continues to follow different personal laws for different religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

Uttarakhand implemented its own UCC in January 2025, becoming the first state in modern India to do so (Goa inherited one from Portuguese colonial times). Gujarat passed its own version in March 2026. Chhattisgarh is now preparing a draft.