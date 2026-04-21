Towards an Indian satyagraha for global peace

The 1960s were a tremendous period when the idea of peace showed intellectual acuteness, with a sense of poetry and a deep understanding of folklore. One thinks of a whole range of intellectuals—from Bertrand Russell and Noam Chomsky to Benjamin Spock, Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.

There was a sense of poetry, power and community to peace movements, which has dried up today. Peace is seen as an empty idea today. A broken contract or even an act of hypocrisy. Sadly, the Trumpian victory has also been at the level of ideals and ideas. There is no Chomsky replying to it.

India, too, is in a similar position. In the Sixties, the commitment to non-alignment had a civilisational sense, raising repeated invocations of Buddha and Gandhi. Today, India seems to have run dry of peaceniks and peace movements. Whenever you offer an article on peace to various journals, they appear hesitant. One of them said, “Why don’t you think of something less boring and more demanding?”

Today, there is a desperate need to keep ideas of peace intact. To explore them, this essay looks at three peaceniks in India and examines their ideas. The three individuals are all teachers and mentors of mine, all deeply involved in constructing democracy as an imagination. The first is Ela Bhatt, founder of the Self Employed Women’s Association. The second is Ramu Gandhi, the philosopher. Third is C V Seshadri, the distinguished scientist.