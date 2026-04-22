Caring enough to shield all in the cruellest months

Never mind where you are in India, there is a heat wave in your life. My workmates in Coonoor have been complaining of a 21°C heat wave that is not allowing them to sleep well at night. Meanwhile, my friends in Srinagar are angry about their 12°C heat wave.

HEAT is the big four-letter word in our lives today. Every city, town and village is getting hotter than it ever was. As many blame global warming to be the prime culprit, we petty human beings are not able to accept the real cause as yet. Let me explore that a bit as my heat-addled mind is getting angrier by the minute. And sorry for calling us petty. It’s more I than you.

The heat around us, and most certainly the heated minds and heated bodies it is creating, is the subject at hand. Just as the heat wave starts inching up degree by degree, there is an entire economy that is on the hot move. The skincare industry is out there in the hot sun with you, offering you every solution for skin-defence (a new science on its own), just as the garment industry is offering you summer fashion to beat the sun. The air-conditioner industry is on overdrive celebrating the heat, just as air-coolers are being bought by every other segment that cannot afford an air-conditioner. In the bargain, I am told many brands have a waiting list, just as tedious and long as the LPG queue.

Managing heat waves is a science on its own today. If the best way to avoid the sun is staying indoors, that is not much of an option. Remember, summer is when the ‘summer holidays’ are on with a vengeance. Every school is off and every parent is under pressure to take a vacation. So you need to be out. Those of us who work have our daily office routines on. Can’t avoid that. Those of us who work in the field do not have the luxury of staying away from the sun. Summer is certainly a cruel season for those of us who can’t afford to escape to cooler climes.