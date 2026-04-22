Ludwig Wittgenstein: Whereof he couldn’t speak, thereof he was silent

In this day of divisive discourses and competing realities, the ideas of Ludwig Wittgenstein—the enigmatic iconoclast whose 75th death anniversary will be observed next week—have never seemed more pertinent. Despite his obscurity, the philosopher’s unconventional views on language, meaning and truth have had an enormous impact on later European philosophy. Wittgenstein’s writings are among the densest and most challenging in modern philosophy to interpret. And his ideas—which engaged with topics as diverse as logic, ethics, religion, aesthetics, culture, philosophy of science and political thought—have been frequently misinterpreted, even by those who professed to be his disciples.

I first came across Wittgenstein’s Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus (1921) while scouring through the shelves of the Ambedkar Central Library in Jawaharlal Nehru University on one of my expeditions during law school internship breaks. I struggled to make sense of it. But what struck me was the sheer audacity of the book’s attempt to draw the limits of what can be meaningfully said—an ambition Wittgenstein later repudiated as fundamentally misguided.

Much like his writing, the man himself was a puzzle, having published only Tractatus, an article on logical form, a book review and a children’s dictionary during his lifetime. Curiously, following the completion of Tractatus, he became firmly convinced that he had nothing further to contribute to philosophy as he had ostensibly solved all its problems and chose to distance himself from the field for roughly a decade.

During this time, he worked variously as a primary school teacher, a gardener’s helper and practised as a novice architect. Born into a life of wealth and high cultural status, his childhood amid the opulence of fin-de-siècle Vienna casts an unlikely backdrop to the starkly ascetic philosophy he would pioneer as an adult. Ludwig’s father, Karl Wittgenstein, had amassed a great fortune through his involvement in the steel industry and regularly hosted prominent intellectuals, musicians and writers of the era such as Gustav Klimt and Johannes Brahms. However, Karl was a strict patriarch with little tolerance for his children’s infractions or ambitions.