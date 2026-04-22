Women’s reservation: Stay on the charted course

There is something profoundly disingenuous about the Opposition’s sudden outrage over the absence of a sub-quota for Other Backward Classes in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023).

This is the very law they supported—without amendment, without dissent, without even a procedural insistence that such a provision be included. The same voices that voted for it now seek to undermine it—not by opposing it outright, but by suffocating it with post facto conditions.

To understand the scale of this opportunism, one must return to what the law actually provides—not what is being politically projected. The Adhiniyam mandates that one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies be reserved for women, with these seats to be determined after delimitation and rotated periodically.

This rotation is not incidental, it is foundational. Reserved constituencies will change after each delimitation exercise, ensuring that no seat is permanently locked and that representation is geographically distributed over time. In other words, the framework is deliberately designed to prevent political monopolies over “safe” reserved seats, while expanding opportunity across regions.