Gulf nations caught in trap of their own

Several background factors affect the choice. There is widespread resentment of hypocritical American and Western support for Israel. There are doubts about the nature of the American security guarantee.

Khalaf al-Habtoor, a prominent Emirati businessman, spoke for many in the region when he recently addressed Trump in a social media post: “Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision?... Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger?” Pointing to the fact that the Gulf nations were being asked to pay for rebuilding Gaza and supporting Trump’s Board of Peace, he asked whether they were “funding peace or funding a war that exposes the region to danger”. The 77-year-old construction billionaire later deleted his posts after requests not to jeopardise the ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile in the US, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, an ardent supporter of Trump and advocate for the war, questioned Saudi Arabia’s refusal to join military operations against Iran. The GCC seemed to mistakenly believe that the American bases were shielding them, not only protecting American-Israeli interests. Given Iran’s resistance and resilience (unsurprising to anyone with even a passing knowledge of Shia history), the aura of US-Israeli invincibility has diminished. The monarchies belatedly have realised that outsourcing your security leaves you exposed to that party acting against you. They now fear US-led regime change initiatives against them and confiscation of their wealth, which is mainly overseas.

Whatever they choose, the decision will have wider ramifications, perhaps widening the conflict. If the GCC sides with the US and Israel, then it will create long-term regional instability. Russia, whose relationship with Iran is transactional and pragmatic, will see it as an expansion of Western influence in the region and further encirclement. China will be concerned about the security of its energy imports and the future of the extensive Belt and Roads infrastructure in the area.