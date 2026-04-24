Dazzle them with lights, don’t drown them with sound

Fireworks displays associated with temple festivals and other religious celebrations continue to claim lives with disturbing regularity. The 2016 tragedy at Puttingal temple in Kollam, one of the deadliest such incidents in the world, killed 110 people and left over 350 injured, laying bare the persistent dangers and regulatory failures surrounding high-risk spectacles. Hundreds of fireworks-related mishaps have been reported over the past two decades, indicating systemic safety gaps. Kerala’s fireworks history shows over 750 accidents and more than 400 deaths. All these reflect a persistent but uneven pattern of risk. The latest is the Thrissur pre-Pooram incident that took 15 lives.

The fireworks sector is noted for the vulnerability of its workforce, much of which remains uninsured and outside formal systems of protection. A large proportion of the workers are engaged through informal or subcontracted arrangements, with no access to life insurance, health insurance, or income security in the event of injury or death. Even where statutory mechanisms such as the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and provisions under the Factories Act, 1948 exist, coverage is often absent in practice due to non-registration of units, fragmented contracting, and weak enforcement.

A powerful but less visible layer in the industry is that of the network of contractors, intermediaries, and political lobbies that shape how the sector actually functions on the ground. Industry associations such as the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (representing the Sivakasi cluster) often exert questionable influence over regulatory measures. Much of the production and display work is organised through contract-based chains, where licence holders, unlicensed subcontractors and unregistered local units together reflect a pervasive lack of professionalism.

India has a formal safety and inspection framework for fireworks manufacture, storage and display, though enforcement remains uneven. Regulations are governed by the Explosives Act, 1884 and the Explosives Rules, 2008, administered by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, which licenses units, sets limits on explosive quantities, mandates safety distances and oversees inspections.