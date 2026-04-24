The narratives playing in poll battlegrounds

Long after the heat and dust kicked up by the unexpectedly high voter turnouts in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu settle down, the polemic over the Election Commission’s statistics will not go away. The provisional throng of about 92 percent in Bengal’s first phase of polling and 85 percent in Tamil Nadu represents a conundrum. Conventional wisdom has it that a more-than-moderate show on voting day can be bad news for the incumbents, the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. However, this judgement does not hold good any more.

In the TMC’s first victory in 2011, when its leader Mamata Banerjee routed the Left Front government, the turnout was 84.33 percent, 2.36 percentage points higher than in the previous election in 2006. Evidently, the electorate hankered for a change. In 2016, with a turnout of 82.66 percent, Mamata returned with more seats. And in 2021, amid the Covid pandemic and an intensely polarised battle between her party and the BJP, the turnout was 81.57 percent and she was voted back for a third term. Emboldened by its debut in Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had hoped to build on the political capital it had gained, but that did not come about in 2024.

The situation is vastly different in the ongoing polls. For the BJP, its campaign was not the mainstay of electioneering; the dominant determinants between victory and defeat were the security infrastructure, constituency-mapping to take a fresh look at the demography and, flowing from that, an extraordinary zeal to scrub and clean the electoral rolls.

The electoral roll revision, facilitated by the now-dreaded Special Intensive Revision conducted by the EC, was the first catalyst. The process, which should take several months, was compressed into two. It ended up striking off lakhs of voters’ names without giving many of them a chance to plead their case and seek redress.