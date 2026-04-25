Machh ado about something or other

Something is truly fishy in the West Bengal Assembly elections this year, with food becoming a centrepiece of the campaign. Folks in West Bengal, where Rabindranath Tagore famously wrote “Ekla chalo re” (Go it alone), may want to use the tune to sing along with a parody: “Katla bolo re” (Say fish).

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned Bengalis that the BJP may end up banning Bengal’s favourite fish, meat and even eggs, BJP candidates Sharadwat Mukherjee and Koustav Bagchi held up large katla fish or carp as he moved door-to-door to canvass for votes. To drive home the point, Union minister Anurag Thakur munched on fish fry in front of a BJP poster to dispel the notion that his party was ichthyophobic.

You can’t say it is a case of ‘Machh ado about nothing’. Fish has deep sentimental value in Bengal. Someone helpfully reeled in the estimate that about 65 percent of West Bengal’s citizens, who account for more than 6 crore voters, consume fish at least once a week. Clearly, ideology—or food for thought—has taken a backseat to cuisine—or thought for food.

Narendra Modi, not to miss a symbolism, carefully posed with jhalmuri, Bengal’s favourite afternoon snack of puffed rice adorned with a mix of spicy allies—call it a quickly-put-together culinary coalition wrapped in yesterday’s newspaper. In Purulia, the PM claimed the district’s citizens would celebrate on May 4 by eating the favourite local fritter, bhabra baja. There was also mention of jhalmuri as an official celebration snack for the party aiming to storm into the Writers’ Building in Kolkata.