Meant to miss, made to matter

That the so-called Women’s Reservation Bill was bound to fail was evident from the outset. Introduced in the Lok Sabha as the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 (the Bill), it could have been passed only had the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) mustered the support of two-thirds of the Lok Sabha. Even the Enforcement Directorate could not come to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) aid. A party that has mastered the arithmetic of power, a government so deeply steeped in manipulating outcomes, must have known that the numbers required for passing the Bill were stacked against it. The reason behind its introduction, that too at a special session held between April 16 and 18, 2026 stares us in the face.

The BJP knew that it had very little chance of establishing a meaningful foothold in the Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It was, however, confident that Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, with the toxic nature of his politics, may well be re-elected. Therefore, the real target was to weaken the juggernaut of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. The special session was convened knowing full well that the first phase of the elections in West Bengal was to be held on April 23 and the second on April 29. Any date prior to polling in the first phase would, in a sense, disrupt the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) campaign rhythm, since the Opposition could not risk TMC members being absent in the Lok Sabha when the Bill was debated and voted upon. The NDA, with 293 Lok Sabha members, could secure only 298 votes, including 4 from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

The defeat enabled the BJP to blame the Congress and the entire Opposition, as the Prime Minister did in his address to the nation, for depriving women of the 33 percent reservation of seats in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The total strength of the lower House of Parliament, as envisaged in the Bill, was 850 seats. The difference between the existing 543 and the proposed 850 seats accounted for 33 percent of the Lok Sabha's strength. The BJP thought it would be a potent campaign slogan to blame Mamata and the entire Opposition for stalling the Bill and for being anti-women. But this was not the only reason why the Bill was introduced.