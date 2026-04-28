Building resilience against Mythos brahmastra

In the ‘Sauptika Parva’ of the Mahabharata, after the war at Kurukshetra, Ashvatthama and Arjuna each unleash the Brahmashirastra, a weapon of such totality that Vyasa himself must intervene. Arjuna, at Krishna’s counsel, withdraws his. Ashvatthama cannot, and in bitterness turns his towards the womb of Uttara. The sequence is instructive. Certain divyastras were withheld because their release would unmake the world, and the danger lay not in the weapon alone but in the asymmetry of those who held it.

In 2019, OpenAI announced that a large language model it had trained was too dangerous to release. It was GPT-2. It was released within months. Seven years on, the same warning has returned, and this time the warners are harder to dismiss.

On April 7, Anthropic—now valued at roughly $800 billion—declared its latest model, Claude Mythos, “substantially beyond” anything previously trained. CEO Dario Amodei decided against a general release. The UK’s AI Security Institute, the only non-US entity granted access, confirmed that Mythos completed a 32-step simulated cyber intrusion no prior model had accomplished.

Anthropic claims Mythos has identified severe ‘zero-day’ security flaws across every major operating system and web browser, including a flaw that had evaded detection for 27 years, and others in Unix-family systems including FreeBSD. CrowdStrike claimed that AI-enabled cyberattacks were up 89 percent in 2025, and the average time between initial access and malicious action has fallen to 29 minutes, a 65 percent acceleration over the 2024 average.