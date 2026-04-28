Cardio-metabolic diseases: A burden that can’t just be sweated off

Richard Doll was a famous British epidemiologist. Along with Richard Peto, a brilliant Oxford statistician, he led a long-term study of thousands of British doctors to identify factors which impacted their health. The study, which started in 1951, carefully documented deaths and analysed them by cause and age. It showed that half of all regular smokers were killed by their tobacco habit. Half of those deaths occurred in middle age. On average, regular smokers lost about 10 years of their life expectancy compared to non-smokers. Deaths occurred mainly from cardiovascular disease and a variety of cancers. Stopping smoking before the age of 30 years averted a majority of these premature deaths.

This study catalysed public policy interventions for tobacco control worldwide. The World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and India’s own tobacco control legislation emerged in 2003. Craving for nicotine, which is as addictive as heroin or cocaine, requires a determined effort for cessation. Such efforts are countered by the tobacco industry, which attempts to retain nicotine addicts in its grasp by luring them with novel products such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

Reducing the risk of avoidable mid-life mortality became a major goal of public health experts, who directed their attention to modifiable risk factors like tobacco consumption (in any form), unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, uncontrolled hypertension and poorly managed diabetes. Doll made the case for impactful public health and clinical interventions which reduce the risk of premature death by succinctly stating, “In old age death is inevitable, but death before old age is not.” He lived to be 92, proving his point.

Delaying death should not be the only goal of public health. Death may come late but disease, damage and disability should not come long before. It is, therefore, necessary to adopt a life course approach to promote policies which prevent acquisition of risk at a young age (childhood and adolescence), early detection of risk factors and their effective control in young and middle-aged adults, coupled with clinical care of manifest disease to avert fatal outcomes and reduce disability at all ages.