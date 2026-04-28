The Gulf war's toll on Asia's AI ambitions

The Iran war has created an instructive paradox: it is accelerating military AI adoption even as it damages the material systems that make AI possible. On March 1, Iranian drone strikes against data centres in the UAE and Bahrain, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, revealed how exposed digital infrastructure has become to regional conflict. This is the first major stress test of AI infrastructure’s geopolitical vulnerability. It reveals the extent to which computational power, model training and defence innovation depend on fragile supply chains that span the Gulf, East Asia and China-controlled material chokepoints.

That vulnerability is severe because AI is not an immaterial technology. Its performance depends on helium for chip fabrication, bromine for photoresist chemistry, tungsten for tooling and munitions, advanced semiconductor components and uninterrupted flows of energy resources such as liquefied natural gas and crude oil. The conflict has therefore damaged both the demand and supply sides of the AI economy. Defence agencies are turning more rapidly to algorithmic systems, while manufacturers face rising energy costs, logistics paralysis and shortages of essential inputs. Asia, which entered 2026 with a formidable lead in chip fabrication and AI deployment, now faces a structural shock that may delay its climb.

The war’s most immediate effect has been to reassert the importance of material chokepoints. March’s missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex removed about a third of the semiconductor-grade helium supply from the global market, producing a sharp price shock. Repairs are expected to take up to five years, in part because the global turbine shortages needed for replacement infrastructure already constrain maintenance schedules. Helium matters because it is indispensable in extreme ultraviolet lithography and other advanced chip processes used by leading-edge foundries such as TSMC and Samsung. Without it, production of 5nm-class and more advanced nodes becomes expensive and uncertain.

The Strait of Hormuz compounds the problem. Its effective closure has transformed a regional conflict into a global energy shock, rapidly inflating the energy bills of semiconductor plants, data centres and industrial customers across East Asia. The impact is especially severe in South Korea, where roughly 70 percent of oil imports are tied to West Asia.