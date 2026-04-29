For honour in the Dr prefix

When former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declined an honorary doctorate from Haveri University, I sat up because it is an offer not many politicians would refuse. His reasoning, however, was simple: public service is its own reward, and an academic title is not the right instrument for honouring it.

There is merit in his reasoning. And, in a climate where such degrees are often conferred with generous frequency like wedding invitations, that restraint invites a serious conversation about what honorary doctorates were meant to be, and whether the gap between intention and practice has grown too wide to ignore.

Let us go back in history to understand where it started. European universities began granting degrees honoris causa in the late 15th century. One of the earliest recorded instances is from the University of Oxford, which conferred such a degree on Lionel Woodville around 1479. Historians have often interpreted this moment as reflecting not just recognition, but also the subtle interplay of influence and institutional advantage. Woodville, a man of considerable political standing, later became the university’s chancellor.

This complicates the comforting assumption that the dilution of honorary degrees is a modern problem. Even in their earliest use, such honours were not always insulated from power and patronage. By the time of Charles I of England, universities like Oxford were known to confer degrees in large numbers during politically turbulent periods like the English Civil War, sometimes rewarding loyalty as much as learning.