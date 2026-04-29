How the world has changed a year after Baisaran

A lot has changed around the world in the one year since the horrific massacre of 26 innocent tourists at Baisaran valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

First and foremost, the Indo-US relationship, for no advertent reason, has taken a huge hit for the extremely ‘fickle’ behaviour of President Donald Trump and, by extension, his administration.

In a social media post last week, Trump virtually endorsed a racial and venomous diatribe against India by posting a transcript of ultra-right-wing commentator Michael Savage’s on-air opinion that stated, “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

Unfortunately, the only response that the ministry of external affairs spokesperson could articulate was anodyne: “We have seen some reports. That is where I will leave it.” How does one characterise such a response—timid or mature for not dignifying a rant? The jury will remain out on that.

As Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama’s former chief of staff and a Democratic hopeful for the 2028 presidential elections, pithily stated at the Harvard Kennedy School, “America has literally spit in India's face under the Trump administration. Bringing India closer to the US orbit has been a 30-year project for every Democratic or Republican administration.”