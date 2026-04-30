Campus as a crucible: Reimagining student politics

The recent discourse surrounding the Kerala High Court’s stance on campus politics (the court favoured a “congenial atmosphere” free from “political influence”) touches a raw nerve in the Indian educational landscape. It presents us with a false dichotomy: we are told we must choose either the sterile, apolitical silence of a ‘purely academic’ institution or the chaotic, often violent mirror of state-level partisan warfare.

This choice is not only reductive; it is dangerous for the future of Indian democracy. To suggest that universities should be sanitised of political activism is to ignore their fundamental role as a laboratory for citizenship. However, the critics of campus politics are not entirely wrong; the infiltration of mainstream political parties into student life has often replaced intellectual debate with muscle power. The way forward lies not in banning politics, but in decoupling student activism from external party machinery.

A university is more than a degree factory; it is the first space where a young person interacts with the state and society as an independent adult. If we treat students as passive recipients of knowledge until the day they graduate, we cannot expect them to suddenly emerge as informed, critical and engaged citizens.

Both my sons were outstanding students at Yale University, but one of them, Ishaan, won a special award when he graduated for being “the senior who did the most to rouse the conscience of the college”. He had founded a ‘progressive’ student magazine, and had also led an agitation to get better wages and employment conditions for the dining-hall workers. That experience taught him more about democracy than a dozen academic seminars might have.