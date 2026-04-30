Voting as a reclaiming of the self

The imperative to vote—to make a decision and exercise the choice by registering it through pressing the button on the voting machine—has changed the dynamics of participation and politics in West Bengal. It may be too early to say whether the special intensive revision worked to threaten or secure the status quo at the party politics level; but the subsoil did go into a churn.

Approximately 31 lakh more people voted in this election than in the 2021 Assembly election. This increase in absolute numbers comes despite there being over 50 lakh fewer voters on the rolls this time—with the population increase offset by the 58 lakh names deleted as absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate, plus the 28 lakh effectively disenfranchised as adjudication on their status didn’t happen in time. This is incontrovertible evidence that the people came forward to say they own their franchise, and to speak through it. The verdict, once it comes on May 4, will need to be understood within the context of this reclamation of voting rights in a situation of precarity.

West Bengal has historically registered high voter turnouts of over 80 percent in recent decades. But a turnout of about 93 percent across the two phases this year is a new record. The significant change in this election is a higher turnout in Kolkata and increased participation of women, outnumbering men. The percentage surges are clearly the SIR effect.

Voting, making political choices, was not a mechanical routine in this fraught air, not an obligation executed out of dead habit. That is the big change—the years of political disengagement are over. The forced disenfranchisement of 28 lakh voters for no fault of their own, the stigmatisation of the deleted as “ghuspaithiyas” or illegal non-citizens, created anger and panic in equal measure. Apathy, which had long overtaken popular engagement with politics, was not an option.