Four years for formation: India’s transition to extended undergraduate education

Higher Education in India is standing at a historic crossroads. Since the implementation of the National Education Policy of 1968, Indian universities operated on a three-year graduation model (10+2+3). The National Education Policy 2020’s provision for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes has sparked discussion across Indian Higher Educational Institutions. This policy change reflects a recalibration of university education in an era defined by complexity, specialisation, and the unpredictability of knowledge creation and dissemination, aligning Indian Higher Education with global practices.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) published for the year 2023-2024, 56% of the 1278 universities have introduced four-year Undergraduate Programmes and 49% offer multiple entry and exit in academic programmes. The implementation has been uneven across the country. Yet the case for the four-year structure grows more compelling as we observe global patterns and as employers worldwide signal what they actually seek in graduates.

What does the global academic landscape say?

Consider the international landscape. US universities have been anchored in the four-year bachelor's model throughout their history of higher education, with the last two years students majoring in a domain, creating space for both disciplinary depth and breadth. Top-tier Chinese Universities structure their undergraduate degrees over four years to ensure students master technical skills while developing early research capabilities. Under the Bologna Process, European universities standardised three-year bachelor's degrees, intentionally designed to pair with a two-year Master’s programmes to attain full professional and academic recognition. No single approach emerges as a superior one, because the differences reflect the distinct educational philosophies of the regions.

Historically, Indian graduates of three-year programmes encountered structural challenges when pursuing higher education abroad, especially in the US. By establishing credit equivalence with the global standards, the proposed four-year undergraduate programme is expected to resolve this diplomatic and academic mismatch, paving the way for a seamless international academic mobility and graduate admissions. The Indian degrees will finally carry full academic currency on the global stage.

Fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and corporate readiness

Modern employers do not pay for mere knowledge; they hire for problem-solving, resilience, and adaptability. The traditional three-year degrees left little breathing room for students to step out of the long queue of lectures and assessments.

The fourth year changes this dynamic by prioritising experiential learning. It is structured to accommodate dedicated pathways for entrepreneurship, incubation, and flexible internships. In an environment where the AISHE reports that 58% of universities have established active entrepreneurship and innovation cells, the extra year provides the necessary runway. Students can test ideas, build prototypes, and fail safely within an academic safety net before entering the market.

This deliberate exposure is precisely what makes four-year graduates highly attractive to employers. Global companies are increasingly wary of "re-training" fresh hires. They prefer candidates who have spent their final year working on industry-linked capstone projects or systemic problem-solving. The State of Working India Report 2026 highlights a transition crisis, noting that graduate unemployment among 15- to 25-year-olds stands at 40%. A deliberate fourth year dedicated to industry capstones directly addresses this readiness gap. A student who has navigated a year of independent, unstructured project work enters the workforce with a level of maturity that a three-year graduate, rushed through a packed curriculum, simply cannot match.

Democratising quality with mobility and equitable access

A common concern raised is whether the fourth year is a luxury designed only for affluent or upper-middle-class students who can afford to delay entry into the job market. According to the State of Working India Report 2026, economic necessity heavily dictates educational continuity, and the share of young men in higher education dropped from 38% in 2017 to 34% in 2024, with 72% of non-enrolled youth citing the immediate need to support household income as their primary restriction. While it is true that affluent families will eagerly utilise the fourth year to polish their children's profiles for premier institutions, the new policy design is inherently structured to prevent elitism.

One of the unique features of the NEP’s framework is its exit-and-entry flexibility, which fosters academic freedom for learners. A student from a marginalised background who needs to support their family can exit after three years with a standard Bachelor's degree, or even after two years with a diploma, and enter the workforce. Crucially, they can return later to complete their fourth year when their financial situation stabilises.

Furthermore, this modularity, facilitated by the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), where 69% of our universities are now registered, creates a healthy dynamic of institutional mobility. On the contrary, a student who begins their education at a local, resource-constrained institution will likely find it impossible to transfer credits to a premier institution. Top-tier universities operate as highly exclusive ecosystems that are deeply protective of their brand, culture and ranks, creating barriers to entry rather than pathways to mobility. Instead of democratising access to elite faculty and research laboratories, this entrenched institutional consciousness reinforces the historical walls separating Tier-1 institutions from the rest of the country.

The path forward

No systemic transition of this scale and rigour is without its teething troubles. The uneven adoption across the country reflects institutional capacity constraints and not intellectual disagreements. Infrastructure and human resource challenges must be addressed; the faculty must be equipped to mentor high-quality research and the universities must actively build robust industry linkages. However, we cannot let implementation challenges overshadow the necessity of the reform. The four-year undergraduate programmes are not merely about adding twelve months of classroom lectures. It is about refining depth, character and the capability of an Indian graduate. As universities across the nation embrace this change, we are not just lengthening our degree programmes; we are elevating the intellectual and human resource development horizon of our nation.

(The authors are Vice Chancellor, and Registrar respectively at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore.)