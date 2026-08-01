The art of giving: A new marketplace for philanthropy

The news of food delivery agents arriving at the Jantar Mantar protest site with meals ordered by unknown donors has been the subject of heated discussions on the whys and whereofs. What is undeniable is that this act of giving is in keeping with the living charitable traditions of India. According to a recent study by Ashoka University’s Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy, Indian households contribute around Rs 540 billion every year to charitable causes in cash, kind and services. While a large share of this goes towards religious institutions, giving to the needy is a valued practice, too.

What motivates this among middle income households has more to do with tradition and custom, rather than recognition or tax benefits. High net-worth individuals, through family trusts, are known to fund endowments and grants to educational institutions and hospitals. Established trusts also make thematic grants that cover a wide spectrum of causes from education of the girl child to water conservation and sustainability initiatives.

India is the first country to bring in a law to mandate corporate social responsibility (CSR) under Section 135 of the Companies Act. This requires a minimum spend of 2 percent of the three-year average net profits of a company on social welfare activities. It also prescribes the use of such funds for permitted activities and impact assessment studies. Many corporates have integrated their CSR activities seamlessly into their branding strategy to enhance customer trust.

But one issue that persists is the limited access of deserving non-profits to CSR funds. This may happen when there is a lack of alignment between corporates with CSR budgets and projects for which funds are being sought.