Faithline | The 'vel' of wisdom

The recent kerfuffle about who ‘owns’ Lord Murugan left me marvelling at the larger picture. At how Murugan contains all the gods in his splendid self. Worship him, and you get every divine blessing from every source. Not only by relationship but also because all the deities bestowed their powers on him when he went to fight the demons and reclaim the world for us. Sri Krishna even says of his nephew in the Bhagavad Gita, Canto Ten, “Of generals, I am Skanda”. Skanda means “One who leaps”, a metaphor for Murugan’s energy, softened to Kanda in Tamil.

Personally, I find Sanskrit rather formal for Murugan-love, though he is beautifully invoked in Adi Shankara’s ‘Subrahmanya Bhujangam’. Particularly in the verse that begins “Mayuradi roodam, Mahavakya gudam”, meaning “Who rides a peacock, who contains the great truths”, and tenderly ends, “Mahadeva baalam, bhaje lokapalam”, meaning, “Young son of Shiva, and guardian of the world”. New Skanda-seekers apparently chant “Om Subrahmanyaya Namaha”, meaning ‘I hail Lord Subrahmanya’. To my mind, such formality distances him. The Shadakshari or six-syllable Murugan mantra, ‘Om Saravana Bhava’, is the more direct call—just sharing my gut-feeling.

To ‘understand’ Murugan, we must perceive that he was the ultimate Gen Z. He had everything—a loving family, high position and universal acclaim. But when he felt wronged, he flew away, leaving it all behind to become an ascetic on the hilltop of Pazhani, or Palani if ‘zh’ is difficult. Murugan is the beloved god of the Tamils because they chose each other. He renounced Kailash itself to be in their midst and is deeply embedded in ‘Thamizhagam’ and its culture.

In the ancient Tamil text Tolkappiyam, his name is Seyyon, meaning ruddy in complexion, while ‘Senguruthi Seyyon’ means born of divine fire. He is both a warrior and a lover of poetry, the guardian deity of Kurinji (the Nilgiris) and represents the consonants and vowels of Tamil in his person. His six main abodes in Tamil Nadu are Thiruparankundram, Tiruchendur, Pazhani, Swamimalai, Thiruthani and Pazhamudircholai; and the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Karnataka.