Small fixes or full reform is the question

From prisons to courtrooms, Sri Lanka’s crises continue to unfold across multiple fronts, with the government’s push to increase the retirement age of judges sparking a fierce debate over timing, motives and governance implications.

A swift and contentious debate over judicial terms has opened a fresh rift between the executive and the judiciary. At the heart of the friction is a legislative effort to raise the retirement age of the nation's judges, an initiative backed by the administration as a remedy for chronic court delays but widely viewed by critics as a move to alter the leadership trajectory of the highest courts.

While ruling leaders describe the changes as a structural measure needed to clear severe case backlogs and modernise public institutions, legal scholars, civil society groups and independent observers widely view the sudden timing as a move designed to influence judicial leadership succession.

From crowded prisons to overburdened courtrooms, the nation's crises continue to unfold across multiple fronts, rendering the debate over judicial retirement ages a pivotal flashpoint regarding the future of constitutional democracy and democratic governance in Sri Lanka.

The policy initiative was pushed through a cabinet paper last week by Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara. If enacted by parliament, statutory retirement limits would expand across the bench by two years: Supreme Court justices would serve until age 67 rather than 65; Court of Appeal judges would remain on the bench until 65; High Court jurists would serve until 63; and lower-tier magistrates alongside district court judges would retire at 62. Proponents within the administration maintain that prolonged terms will preserve institutional expertise, curb professional brain drain, expand administrative capacity and operationalise key campaign commitments of the National People's Power (NPP) aimed at building a modern, efficient and transparent justice framework that could guarantee the delivery of justice at speed.