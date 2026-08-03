ASEAN hobbled in facing China on the high seas

Policy makers and scholars watched with keen interest the recent meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ foreign ministers in Manila. The run-up had seen the South China Sea again emerging as a geopolitical flashpoint. From May onwards, two contested areas in the region critical to the Philippines once again challenged its bilateral ties with China. The implications this had for ASEAN was of equal concern.

One was the challenge it posed in wording the joint communiqué. Such difficulty was faced even during the 2012 ASEAN summit when, for the first time, the grouping was unable to come out with a joint statement on the South China Sea. This time it was issued with some glaring omissions. The situation merits a deeper analysis, as there was hardly any effort this year to address it collectively even though the agenda of the grouping was set by the Philippines.

This year’s meeting was keenly watched also because it fell during the 10th anniversary of a Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruling regarding conflicting claims in the South China Sea. Even while the meeting was taking place, Chinese presence both in the Scarborough Shoal and Batanes islands—variously claimed by the Philippines, China and Taiwan—further complicated the situation, notwithstanding the verdict.

With this in the backdrop, let’s analyse three factors. First, claims by the Philippines on Batanes islands and its interpretation by China. Second, the limits of ASEAN’s consensus-building efforts and how this has led to fractured outcomes even as the region is critically challenged by Chinese pressure. And third, why some ASEAN countries will not be able to move towards the code of conduct in the area though a framework for it is accepted by the bloc itself.

Under the Philippines’ chairmanship of the ASEAN this year, the focus on the South China Sea was more intense because of two clear factors. First, the Philippines has recently expanded its security and defence procurement in light of the Scarborough Shoal issue and claims relating to the Batanes islands. Chinese incursions at the shoal have been more frequent and intense this year. While this is addressed through international law and the PCA ruling, it has had little bearing on Chinese actions. Rather, there seems to be a vicarious effort by the Chinese to cock a snook at the region’s normative order.