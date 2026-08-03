Student protests | Using body politics against a thesaurus of negligence

When Sonam Wangchuk stopped his struggle around the time the regime accepted the exit of Dharmendra Pradhan, I felt political life had come to a standstill. I also sensed a problem with the narrative of political movements—it was difficult to differentiate between the topical and the perennial. When a movement is on, there is urgency and immediacy about everything; but when it stops, politics becomes a kind of still life. I was struggling with this problem over the last week.

Political scientist Chandrika Parmar made a constructive suggestion. She suggested differentiating the narrative into three parts. One must emphasise that a new ethnography has to have the authenticity of narrative. Secondly, one must fit it within the logic of political discourse. And thirdly, one must capture the state of being—the phenomenology of emotion that haunted the movement. I decided to follow her suggestion.

Beginning with ethnography, I realised that the movement was tentative, open-ended and even anarchic in a decentralised way. People joined in because they felt there was problem with accountability. Accountability needed to be reworked and one had to do it in a decentralised way. Hence the movement’s plurality. Diversity of discussion was a fascinating part of the protest.

The second is the attitude of civil society towards it. It was open to joining the struggle. An outstanding example of this was the support Sikh langars gave to the movement. Hospitality became a source of legitimacy. Food and its distribution became a connecting part of the movement. People from all over India supplied food to the movement. It was a gift, an act of generosity and a source of support. It was an acclamation of democracy, not a mere agreement of ideas. It was sad that the regime saw such generosity as a problem of law and order.