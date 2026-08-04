After two decades of talks, a year-long push towards action

India and the European Union described their 16th summit this January as a pivotal moment in the relationship. After nearly 20 years of negotiations, they concluded a comprehensive free trade agreement alongside agreements on human migration, strategic cooperation and security collaboration. The summit was the most significant milestone in India-EU relations since the launch of their strategic partnership in 2004.

Six months on from the summit, given the geopolitical upheavals elsewhere, the partnership’s strategic potential is clearer than ever. The focus now is on whether New Delhi and Brussels can convert their diplomatic aspirations into sustained implementation. The early signs are positive, but the difficulties that lie ahead are equally evident.

The biggest achievement so far has been the conclusion of the FTA negotiations. The two markets, accounting for nearly 25 percent of global GDP and around 2 billion people, now have the opportunity to access each other more freely. Beyond the economic gains, the agreement sends an important strategic signal at a time when international economic relations are increasingly shaped by strategic rivalry, disrupted supply chains and selective protectionism.

For India, the FTA provides greater access to one of its largest export markets while reinforcing its ambition to become Europe's trusted manufacturing destination. Europe, for its part, sees opportunities in India's rapidly expanding market as it strengthens engagement with the Indo-Pacific.

However, concluding the negotiations is only the beginning. The legal scrubbing of the FTA text is currently underway. Thereafter, the agreement will require ratification by the European Parliament and, where necessary, EU member States, as well as India's own domestic approval process. Negotiators on both sides remain optimistic that the process will be completed by December, allowing the agreement to enter into force in early 2027.