Politicians dancing in the dark

Every generation witnesses a defining moment that solidifies them as a cohort. It’s the moment of acquiring coherence over contradictions, of a common cause surpassing sectarian differences, of collective latent energy activating into shared generational angst, when the consensus on an older power paradigm is shattered and ridiculed.

It’s a thread passing from Gandhian freedom struggle (1920s-1940s), to the JP-led student movement (1970s), to the Mandal and Hindutva movements (late 1980s-early 1990s), and the anti-corruption movement of the early 2010s. These moments not only altered the political power matrix, but also reshaped the prevailing social common sense wherein the youth of the time acquired a new generational identity, their diverse socio-economic location notwithstanding. Every time, they emerged as the pivot of power.

This year’s student movement signifies defining moments for both Gen Z as well as well as a section of Gen Alpha, heralding a new semantics in Indian politics.

The latest case in point is the defeat of the BJP candidate in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. It was the safest seat for the saffron party in Bihar, with upper castes and Banias making up nearly 45 percent of the electorate. But the BJP lost the seat by a shocking margin.