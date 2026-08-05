Getting the work she deserves

Over the past decade, one of India’s most important social changes has been the improvement in women’s access to higher education. Not so long ago, our system struggled to bring many young women into college. But now the same system records near-parity in their enrolment.

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 2023-24, the latest count, women’s enrolment has risen 42.2 percent from 2014-15. The female gross enrolment ratio (GER), at 31.2, exceeds the male ratio. For the seventh consecutive year, the Gender Parity Index stands in favour of women, at 1.08.

Some observers ask, what next? Is improved enrolment enough? Are women entering the right disciplines? Are institutions supportive? Are degrees translating into sustained work? Are India’s gains broad-based and backed by policy mechanisms? These are fair questions. Yet, let these questions not obscure the central fact.

The first reason is that AISHE data confirms the gains are not confined to a narrow social group. Enrolment from the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities has grown 51.1 percent in the decade to 2023-24. For Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes, it increased by 75.7 percent and 60.2 percent, respectively.