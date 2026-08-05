Giving neighbours a chance to be friends again

Sometimes, it is the very idea of being at war that makes ordinary people see each other as enemies with enough aggressive passion to go for each other’s throats. Grotesque as the thought is, ironically, the tentative nature of the source of this dark passion is also the spark of hope. It means that the minute the idea of being at war is removed, the enmity between people too can evaporate.

Jolle Demmers explains this strange and menacing, yet transformative power of the idea of war beautifully in her book Theories of Violent Conflict: An Introduction. She uses the last scene in the classic 1980 Second World War Hollywood film, The Big Red One, written and directed by Samuel Fuller, with Lee Marvin in the lead as an infantry sergeant, to illustrate the point. The story was apparently based on Fuller’s own traumatic experience of war as a former soldier.

I bought and watched the movie. It depicts a time when the war had turned dreary. For a few American privates trudging through a forest, each day had come to mean no more than negotiating the danger of violent death to live another day. Then, on a foggy day of this normalised survival routine, the figure of a German soldier emerges from the mist in the distance, appearing to want to surrender.

The sergeant ducks to avoid being sighted, draws his combat knife and waits. Once close enough, he lunges at the man and stabs him. He would have stabbed the grounded German again to confirm the kill, but a fast-approaching commotion takes his attention away. It turns out that the noisy men are another group of American soldiers excitedly shouting at them that the war ended four hours ago.

Though bewildered initially, the message soon registers. The sergeant and his men gather their stuff and prepare to leave when a soldier shouts out from behind that the German soldier is still breathing.