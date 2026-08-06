Valid Gen Z demand: Robust exams

The recent student protests in the country can be viewed from several perspectives. One may see them as an attempt to politicise the issues, as an effort by certain elements—who had tried in the past, and were rightfully named ‘Aandolanjeevi’ by the Prime Minister—to raise anti-national slogans, as an occasion where vulgar language was used against the PM, or an attempt to create havoc through violence. At the same time, it is equally true that many of the students participating in these protests were genuinely demanding that the government create a system capable of permanently eliminating the problem of examination paper leaks.

However, I view these protests from a different perspective. For me, they reflect the energy of India’s GenZ. If this energy can be channelled in the right direction, it has the potential to transform the country. As the PM has consistently said, India’s development will be possible only when its youth become the driving force behind progress.

Since 2014, the Modi government has focused primarily on empowering India’s young population physically, mentally and intellectually. To promote physical development and fitness among the youth, national initiatives such as the Fit India Movement and Khelo India were launched. These programmes have encouraged a sporting culture at the grassroots level while preparing young athletes for the global stage. Alongside this, the promotion of regular yoga and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has encouraged young people to adopt healthier lifestyles by steering them away from substance abuse.

On the other hand, initiatives such as Tele-MANAS and the education ministry’s Manodarpan helpline were launched to strengthen the mental health, emotional well-being and intellectual capabilities of young people. The PM’s annual Pariksha Pe Charcha has played a significant role in advocating reduction in exam-related stress among students through mass level awareness.