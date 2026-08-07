What ended at Jantar Mantar was Act One

In whatever manner or order, we’ve heard the above statements over and over again. So we may as well pose a most logical follow-up question: Khel khatam, game over?

And, in all fairness, we must admit that the answer has also been provided over and over again: no not quite. Not in the sense of ye to mehez trailer tha; picture abhi baqi hai. This was merely the trailer; the movie remains.

But much more seriously: khel to abhi shuru hua hai. The play has just begun. Or, to stretch the metaphor—for all the world’s a stage, as the great bard said. So, it’s much more like the end of Act 1.

Clearly, recent events do not bring the matter to a close. There is every likelihood that the opposition, smelling blood, will try to go for the kill. The government, on the other hand, will move from damage control to akraman—counter-attack to decapitate the enemy.

But where does that leave the rest of us, the ordinary and, by-and-large, well-meaning not to speak of patriotic citizens of India? Does this powerplay really concern us beyond a point, even if it titillates and provokes us?

Or do we largely long for good governance, efficient systems, and accountable institutions? Do we really care if opposition leaders fall flat on their faces again? Or the CJP is scattered like the cockroaches they take their name from?

Yes, it must have felt good for the opposition really to feel like an opposition after almost being reduced to irrelevance much of this past decade. But, on the other hand, will the government reform the system or address the underlying issue of reservations by birth delinked from comparable competence to those who don’t enjoy them?

I doubt it. Given the punch-a-tantra (translingual pun intended) nature of the political shenanigans in our national life, the utter confusion with conflicting accounts and narratives, not to speak of the fog of disinformation, and the pitched battles between godi and anti-national media. Sorry, animal, bird and even insect metaphors have become inevitable.