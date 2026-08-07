When it's all Greek to us

The 3,000-year-old Odyssey has become compulsory viewing and reading for the whole world because of its ever-immediate relevance. Of course, Christopher Nolan’s version departs freely from Homer’s text and its trappings are determinedly inaccurate—Agamemnon’s armour is like a Batman suit with Hellenistic highlights, and the film is not a faithful depiction of Bronze Age Greece at all. Instead, it faithfully mirrors the viewer’s contemporary reality, across the world. Our experience of the cinema epic could be very much like that of Homer’s original readers, because we too are at a threshold, looking back on the collapse of certainties and looking forward to new realities.

Homer’s work is dated to the early Archaic Greek period, whose beginning is marked by the first Olympic Games in 776 BCE. The region was emerging from the Greek Dark Ages, which began circa 1200 BCE with the late Bronze Age collapse, a mysterious domino event in which the cities of urban cultures like the Hittite empire and the Mycenaean and Minoan civilisations were abandoned. In 50 years, all the Mediterranean urban centres from Greece to Gaza and the Hittite capital of Hattusa in Anatolia were abandoned, mostly for ever. At the junction of Asia and Europe, urban cultures were reduced to village-based economies.

Then the Archaic Greek states re-learned statecraft, and the Olympics, which bound them in a peace contract, represented a return to high civilisation. Alphabets came into use and “When ’Omer smote ’is bloomin’ lyre”, as Kipling wrote in Barrack-Room Ballads, the age of oral poetry was ending.

Across the gulf of time, we can identify with Homer’s audience. Through the Iliad and the Odyssey, they were looking back to a heroic age before the darkness fell. Today, the world is looking back on the collapse of a global compact forged after the Second World War, and the culture of progress it developed over about 50 years. (Ironically, that’s how long the late Bronze Age collapse took to destroy Mediterranean urban culture.) And Janus-like, humanity is again looking forward to a new order founded on morality and accountability.