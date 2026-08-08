Life contemplated between the tumbler and the dabara

Kaapi is coffee, right? Of course, yes. But is that what this column is about? Discerning readers may exclaim, ‘Ayyo, of all things coffee!’ And if Tamil-speaking, they may well add, ‘Vereyvelaiillaiya?’ (Does he have nothing better to do?) Or, what a friend tells me would in Kannada be, ‘Nimmaadyategaluyellive?’ (Where are your priorities?)

At a time when the world is more than likely, truly, seriously to get morphed by artificial intelligence into shapes we cannot recognise, or blow itself up in a fit of Trumpian hauteur or Netanyahuesque rage before anyone can say ‘Stop’, and when this fascinating new phenomenon in India called Gen Z is surging ahead to destinations not yet fully charted, when Haryana is triumphing in Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games to our exhilaration, here starts a column with, of all things, coffee as its theme. What is the world coming to?

Let me say that kaapi it is, though not like in ‘India ranks 7th in the world’s production of coffee and 5th in its export’. But yes, in other lesser known aspects of it, such as 96 percent of the country’s production of that wonder bean comes from South India, for I am, in my DNA, quite south Indian and know my coffee as kaapi, from when my mother used to get it for me, a typical spoilt Indian lout, in a tumbler and dabara.

Dabara? The word sounds like the name of a little musical instrument, but is what the squat round receptacle in which the coffee-bearing tumbler sits, as a cup does on a saucer, except that the dabara is far more integral to the transaction, being saucer, heat-insulator, back-up cup and a perfect flat-bottomed, tilt-cum-spill preventer.